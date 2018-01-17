The Decemberists to perform at the Benedum Center

The Decemberists will perform at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. May 31. The acclaimed Portland, Ore. band explores a new sound with a new producer on its eighth studio album, "I'll Be Your Girl," which will be released on March 16 by Capitol Records.

WE HAVE A NEW RECORD! It's called I'LL BE YOUR GIRL and it comes out on March 16 (followed closely by a lengthy bit of touring). We could not be more proud of it. Pre-order: https://t.co/98GQnSJDij pic.twitter.com/4lHEKCMXk2 — The Decemberists (@TheDecemberists) January 17, 2018

With "I'll Be Your Girl," lead vocalist and guitarist Colin Meloy, guitarist Chris Funk, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, bassist Nate Query and drummer John Moen explore new approaches to making music and broaden their sonic range.

They've worked with producer John Congleton and embraced influences such as Roxy Music and New Order to spark a new creative path, as can be heard on the synth-driven lead single "Severed," which is available to stream or download.

"When you've been a band for 17 years, inevitably there are habits you fall into," says Meloy in a news release. "So our ambition this time was really just to get out of our comfort zone. That's what prompted working with a different producer and using a different studio. We wanted to free ourselves from old patterns and give ourselves permission to try something different."

Tickets start at $36.50.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

