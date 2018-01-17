Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

The Decemberists to perform at the Benedum Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
The Decemberists will perform at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. on May 31.

Colin Meloy, frontman of the Portland, Oregon, indie folk rock band The Decemberists




The Decemberists will perform at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. May 31. The acclaimed Portland, Ore. band explores a new sound with a new producer on its eighth studio album, "I'll Be Your Girl," which will be released on March 16 by Capitol Records.

With "I'll Be Your Girl," lead vocalist and guitarist Colin Meloy, guitarist Chris Funk, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, bassist Nate Query and drummer John Moen explore new approaches to making music and broaden their sonic range.

They've worked with producer John Congleton and embraced influences such as Roxy Music and New Order to spark a new creative path, as can be heard on the synth-driven lead single "Severed," which is available to stream or download.

"When you've been a band for 17 years, inevitably there are habits you fall into," says Meloy in a news release. "So our ambition this time was really just to get out of our comfort zone. That's what prompted working with a different producer and using a different studio. We wanted to free ourselves from old patterns and give ourselves permission to try something different."

Tickets start at $36.50.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

