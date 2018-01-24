6 bands to play 'Hope for Shannon' benefit concert in New Kensington

For the second time in her life, Shannon Ploskunak, 38, of Brackenridge is in a fight for her life.

And now her friends in the music community, many of whom she helped along the way, are joining the worthy battle as she and her husband, Steve Ploskunak, a musician himself, try to hurdle steep odds against stage 4 cancer.

The Hope for Shannon benefit concert on Jan. 27 at the Quality Inn, New Kensington, will feature six rock bands from the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond — Fist Fight in the Parking Lot, Ferris Bueller's Revenge, Creep (for whom Steve Ploskunak is bassist), Here and Now, Big House Pete and American Honey — volunteering their time to help ease the burden.

The couple has two sons, ages 11 and 15.

“Shannon and Steve have always been willing to help others on the drop of a dime, and that has been true from the day I met them close to 20 years ago,” says Chris Ruane of Buffalo Township, drummer for Fist Fight in the Parking Lot. “There was zero hesitation to be a part of this event. The moment we all got the word about the situation, planning started immediately for this show.”

“Shannon is a close personal friend and one of the nicest people I know. I consider her part of our family,” adds Michael “Critter” Leasure of Brackenridge, lead vocalist of Here and Now.

“I would like to ask everyone to please consider joining us in this event. We need your help in this fight. And most of all, please keep Shannon in your prayers. We know she will win this fight!”

Paul Peterson of New Kensington, lead vocalist of Big House Pete, is pleased to be part of Hope for Shannon. “A show like this is a great way to give to someone in need. The return is immeasurable. I've always felt blessed to be asked to take part in these types of benefits,” he says.

He will be joined by guest musicians, guitarist and vocalist Gene Williams of Slant Six and bassist Dan Antal of Dimwit, both of Apollo.

“Shannon was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago and thought she'd beaten it,” says Mike Piroch of New Kensington, who will sing with Creep and handle guitar and harmony vocals with Here and Now.

“I believe most people want to help each other when we're going through things, but sometimes lack the financial resources to do so,” he says. “This is a way that musicians and fans can make a big impact by coming together with what they can comfortably give and do, bringing those limited resources into a large group setting where it adds up.”

For those who cannot attend, donations can be sent in care of Shannon Ploskunak, 956 Freeport Road, Brackenridge, PA 15014.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.