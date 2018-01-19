Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Journey, Def Leppard co-headlining PPG Paints Arena show on June 2

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Def Leppard is co-headlining a 58-city North American tour with Journey that will make a June 2 stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Live Nation
Updated 6 hours ago

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a 58-city co-headlining North American tour of both stadium and arena concerts. Half of the shows will be closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard.

The bands will play Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on June 2.

The tour comes on the heels of the Jan. 19 debut of Def Leppard's full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. The band is one of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on those platforms, according to a news release.

"It is with a mixture of relief and euphoria that we now see our entire catalog finally getting a digital release," lead singer Joe Elliott said in the release. "Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially and more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we're now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it's as exciting as the original releases were."

The upcoming tour kicks off May 21 in Hartford, Conn., and wraps up Oct. 6 in Los Angeles. It will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands.

"Twelve years ago we embarked on a U.S. tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast," said Def Leppard bassist Rick Savage in a news release. "Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular."

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at livenation.com .

Since its formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 gold and platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Def Leppard has sold more than 100 million albums sold worldwide.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

