Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

A top-selling album doesn't guarantee an album of the year win

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
Don Henley, left, and Glenn Frey perform in 2001 on their European tour in Zurich, Switzerland. The band's album, “Hotel California,” was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year but lost to Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” in 1977.
Don Henley, left, and Glenn Frey perform in 2001 on their European tour in Zurich, Switzerland. The band's album, “Hotel California,” was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year but lost to Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” in 1977.
Shania Twain attends the opening night ceremony of the 2017 U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York. Twain's, “Come on Over,” sold 20 million albums and was nominated for two Grammys; it was nominated for album of the year but lost the Grammy to Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Shania Twain attends the opening night ceremony of the 2017 U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York. Twain's, “Come on Over,” sold 20 million albums and was nominated for two Grammys; it was nominated for album of the year but lost the Grammy to Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999
Garth Brooks arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards in 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks', “No Fences,” 1990 album sold 17 million copies but was not nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Garth Brooks arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards in 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks', “No Fences,” 1990 album sold 17 million copies but was not nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Michael Jackson's “Thriller” was the biggest-selling album of all time, and it was richly rewarded by the Recording Academy, earning a then-unprecedented eight trophies, including album of the year in 1984.

Other best-selling albums have also been crowned with the top Grammy, including Santana's “Supernatural,” “Rumors” by Fleetwood Mac and Adele's “21.”

But having a popular album doesn't guarantee a Grammy win for album of the year — sometimes, not even a nomination.

Based on sales figures from the Recording Industry Association of America, here are top-selling albums of all time that aren't compilations, greatest hits or live albums that don't have an album-of-the-year Grammy.

Led Zeppelin, “Led Zeppelin IV” has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and includes the classic “Stairway to Heaven,” but the 1971 disc didn't appear in nominations for album of the year.

Pink Floyd's “The Wall” is not only considered one of rock's classics, it also boasts 23 million albums sold. It was nominated for 1980 album of the year but lost to Christopher Cross' self-titled album.

AC/DC's “Back in Black” sold 22 million albums but wasn't a Grammy nominee.

Shania Twain's “Come on Over” sold 20 million albums and won two Grammys. It was nominated for album of the year but lost to Lauryn Hill's “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999.

The Beatles' “The Beatles” was perhaps better known as the group's legendary “White Album.” The 1968 album's classics include “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” and “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” among others, but it didn't receive a nomination for album of the year. It is the Beatles' best-selling album with 19 million copies sold to date. However, the band had won best album for the 1967 album “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,” so perhaps it was just too soon for Grammy voters.

Guns N' Roses' “Appetite for Destruction” didn't have any Grammy nominations in 1987. It has sold 18 million albums.

Boston's “Boston” didn't get an album of the year nomination, but the band was nominated for best new artist. “Boston,” released in 1976, has sold 17 million copies.

Garth Brooks' “No Fences” also had no nominations; the 1990 album has sold 17 million copies.

The Eagles' “Hotel California” was nominated but lost to Fleetwood Mac's “Rumours” in 1978. It won two Grammys that year, including record of the year for the title track. The album has sold 16 million copies.

Hootie & the Blowfish's “Cracked Rear View” has sold 16 million since its 1994 release. It netted the group best new artist and pop performance by a duo or group trophies (the latter for “Let Her Cry”), but the album wasn't nominated for album of the year.

The 60th annual Grammys will be presented Jan. 28 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.