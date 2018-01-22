Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Kendrick Lamar to make June 16 stop at KeyBank Pavilion with Top Dawg tour

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Kendrick Lamar performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kendrick Lamar performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Kendrick Lamar will perform on June 16 at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, the final stop on Top Dawg Entertainment's "TDE: The Championship Tour."

In addition to Lamar, the tour features artists from Top Dawg's roster including SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and others.

The 29-city North American tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and includes a stop in Hershey, along with Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and New York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Jan. 26 local time at ticketmaster.com . American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public for select cities from 10 a.m. Jan. 23 through noon Jan. 25 local time.

Lamar won the first of his seven Grammy Awards for "i," the lead single from his third album, 2015's "To Pimp a Butterfly." "Humble," the lead single from 2017's "Damn," topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Time magazine named Lamar one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

