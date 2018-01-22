Kendrick Lamar to make June 16 stop at KeyBank Pavilion with Top Dawg tour
Updated 2 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar will perform on June 16 at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, the final stop on Top Dawg Entertainment's "TDE: The Championship Tour."
In addition to Lamar, the tour features artists from Top Dawg's roster including SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and others.
Top Dawg Entertainment Announce 'The Championship Tour' https://t.co/VA8zkvqeEf pic.twitter.com/zuNPVRZCAz— Gifted Muzik (@Gifted76) January 22, 2018
The 29-city North American tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and includes a stop in Hershey, along with Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and New York.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Jan. 26 local time at ticketmaster.com . American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public for select cities from 10 a.m. Jan. 23 through noon Jan. 25 local time.
TOUR ALERT : @TopDawgEnt presents the "Championship Tour" featuring Top Dawg's roster Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, SZA, Jay Rock, & Ab-Soul pic.twitter.com/hdYqq2duO2— Burning Hills (@BURNINGHILLS_) January 22, 2018
Lamar won the first of his seven Grammy Awards for "i," the lead single from his third album, 2015's "To Pimp a Butterfly." "Humble," the lead single from 2017's "Damn," topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Time magazine named Lamar one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016.
