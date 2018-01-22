Hall and Oates, Train coming to PPG Paints Arena this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Multi-platinum and award-winning artists Daryl Hall and John Oates and Train announced a North American summer tour, kicking off May 1 in Sacramento, Calif., and wrapping up Aug. 11 in Seattle, Wash. The tour includes a stop in Pittsburgh, June 9 at PPG Paints Arena.

"This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music," Hall said in a news release. "I love Train and have a close relationship with Pat Monahan (lead singer for Train), going back to our 'Live from Daryl's House' show together."

"Looking forward to an amazing tour with our buddies from Train and seeing all our fans around the country in 2018," Oates says in a news release.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Hall and Oates of Philadelphia are the No. 1 selling duo in music history. The pair has six No. 1 singles, including "Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes," "I Can't Go For That," "Maneater," and "Out of Touch."

Hall & Oates will kick off the inaugural lineup for Live Nation's Philadelphia Fillmore: http://t.co/8q7mlESorE — billboard (@billboard) June 2, 2015

In 2003, Hall and Oates were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2008, they were honored with the Icon Award during Broadcast Music's 56th annual Pop Awards. The duo was honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Train is a multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list since the release of the self-titled album, which includes hits such as "Drops Of Jupiter," "Hey, Soul Sister," "Drive By," and "Play That Song." Train has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

Check out this exclusive with Rolling Stone. https://t.co/FwpBkYQiyT — Hall & Oates (@halloates) January 22, 2018

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 29.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.