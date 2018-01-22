Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Hall and Oates, Train coming to PPG Paints Arena this summer

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 12:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Multi-platinum and award-winning artists Daryl Hall and John Oates and Train announced a North American summer tour, kicking off May 1 in Sacramento, Calif., and wrapping up Aug. 11 in Seattle, Wash. The tour includes a stop in Pittsburgh, June 9 at PPG Paints Arena.

"This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music," Hall said in a news release. "I love Train and have a close relationship with Pat Monahan (lead singer for Train), going back to our 'Live from Daryl's House' show together."

"Looking forward to an amazing tour with our buddies from Train and seeing all our fans around the country in 2018," Oates says in a news release.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Hall and Oates of Philadelphia are the No. 1 selling duo in music history. The pair has six No. 1 singles, including "Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes," "I Can't Go For That," "Maneater," and "Out of Touch."

In 2003, Hall and Oates were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2008, they were honored with the Icon Award during Broadcast Music's 56th annual Pop Awards. The duo was honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Train is a multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list since the release of the self-titled album, which includes hits such as "Drops Of Jupiter," "Hey, Soul Sister," "Drive By," and "Play That Song." Train has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 29.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Daryl Hall & John Oates open their set with 'Maneater' in Pittsburgh Saturday, May 2 during the first outdoor show at Stage AE of the 2015 concert season.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune Review
Daryl Hall & John Oates open their set with 'Maneater' in Pittsburgh Saturday, May 2 during the first outdoor show at Stage AE of the 2015 concert season.
Pat Monahan leads the band Train.
Submitted
Pat Monahan leads the band Train.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.