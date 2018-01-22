Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Penn State and Saint Vincent choirs join for free Jan. 23 concert in Basilica

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
The Penn State Essence of Joy choir will join the Saint Vincent Camerata in a free concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica in Unity.
The Penn State Essence of Joy choir will join the Saint Vincent Camerata in a free concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica in Unity.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Penn State Essence of Joy choir will join the Saint Vincent Camerata in a concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica in Unity.

Admission is free.

The choirs will perform works by Moses Hogan and William Dawson. Anthony Leach, a Penn State professor of music/music education and director and founder of Essence of Joy, will conduct.

The Camerata is a 30-member mixed chorus comprising vocalists from the college and surrounding communities. Essence of Joy is an ensemble of Penn State undergraduate and graduate students that performs sacred and secular music from African and African-American choral traditions.

Details: stvincent.edu

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

