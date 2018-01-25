Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Pittsburgh Symphony nominated for 2 Grammys for Shostakovich recording

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Manfred Honeck and the Pittsburgh Symphony
Pittsburgh Symphony
Manfred Honeck and the Pittsburgh Symphony

Updated 19 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is hoping to win its second Grammy this weekend.

The symphony's recording of "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" is nominated for two awards: best engineered album, classical, for Mark Donohue, and best orchestral performance for music director Manfred Honeck and the symphony.

The recording, which was made in 2013 but not released until August 2017, is the seventh in the Pittsburgh Live! series of releases from Reference Recordings.

The Pittsburgh Symphony was nominated in 2014 and 2015 for best orchestral performance.

The symphony won its only Grammy in 1992 for its Sony recording with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, conducted by Lorin Maazel, of music by Sergei Prokofiev and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

