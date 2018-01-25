Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Lynyrd Skynyrd farewell tour makes stop in Burgettstown Aug. 25

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 8:09 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Southern rock icon Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off its final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Fla., more than 40 years after the band's debut album was released.

The Rock ‘N' Roll Hall of Famers announced Thursday that the farewell tour will also feature Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special along the way.

The band will play the KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown on Aug. 25, with a special guest to be announced.

Formed in Jacksonville, the band behind hits like “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Simple Man,” was struck by tragedy when a plane crash in 1977 killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew. The lineup now includes Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie's brother.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour, including the Burgettstown show, go on sale Feb. 2 at LiveNation.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.