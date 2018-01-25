'American Pie,' 'Vincent' place Don McLean in Million-Air club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Singer-songwriter Don McLean has joined the Million-Air club.

In Nashville this week, McLean received two Million-Air Awards from the music rights organization Broadcast Music, Inc.

BMI certified that his iconic 1971 No. 1 song “American Pie” has achieved 5 million U.S. airplays on radio and TV and another of his hit compositions — “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” — has racked up 3 million broadcasts.

Combined, that's the equivalent of 56 years of continuous airplay.

Clocking in at 8:33 in its LP version and at 8:42 as a double-sided vinyl single, “American Pie” contains in its refrain the phrase “the day the music died,” referencing the 1959 plane crash that claimed the lives of pioneering rockers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson.

Also released in 1971, “Vincent” is a tribute to troubled 19th-century Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh and his famous work The Starry Night. It topped the UK Singles Chart. At home, it climbed to No. 12 (No. 2 on the Easy Listening chart).

The BMI award counts all aired versions of a song. “American Pie” has been covered by such disparate recording acts as Madonna and The Brady Bunch.

As impressive as McLean's awards are, each of his honored songs individually falls short compared to “You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling.”

According to BMI, that dramatic ditty — written by Barry Mann, Phil Spector and Cynthia Weil and originally recorded by The Righteous Brothers in 1964 — reached the 8 million performance mark in December 1999.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.