Unreleased Prince music finally 'coming soon'

This is sure to hit a high note with Prince fans: Never-before-heard music by the late pop icon is on the way.

The adviser of Prince's estate, Troy Carter, says songs from Prince's much-heralded vault of unreleased music are “coming soon,” according to Variety.

“He was a guy who practically lived in a recording studio, and once we started going through (the unreleased material) we really started finding some gems,” Carter told the outlet.

“I heard some music the other night that was pretty mind-blowing and we're getting some stuff mixed right now,” he continued. “We've got great projects in the works that I'm excited to talk about.”

Fans have been clamoring for new Prince music to be released since his sudden death in 2016. The “Purple Rain” artist was known to have kept unreleased songs inside a vault at his former residence in Paisley Park, Minn., but the music has since been moved to Los Angeles, according to the Variety report.

A former engineer who worked with Prince, Ian Boxhill, teased the release of a six-track EP called “Deliverance” last spring, but the musician's estate ultimately blocked it from officially being released. The titular single was, however, made available for download in April by Boxhill.

A remastered deluxe edition — as well as a deluxe expanded edition — of Prince's classic album “Purple Rain” was released in June.

The Purple One's last new album, “Hit n Run Phase Two,” came out in 2015.

Prince, an eight-time Grammy winner, officially died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. He was discovered unresponsive inside an elevator in his Paisley Park home and studio on April 21, 2016, and pronounced dead shortly after.