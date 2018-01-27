Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Fleetwood Mac helps raise $7 million for charity

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow, right, pose with honorees, Stevie Nicks, from second left, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie onstage at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fleetwood Mac perform at the Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Jan. 26, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Christine McVie (left) and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 26, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images
Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac performs at the Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018. The 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year award was presented to Fleetwood Mac at the 28th annual MusiCares Gala Tribute dinner and concert ahead of Sunday's 60th GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time the benefit has honored a band. Proceeds from the event go towards MusiCares.
AFP/Getty Images
Fleetwood Mac performs at the Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018. The 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year award was presented to Fleetwood Mac at the 28th annual MusiCares Gala Tribute dinner and concert ahead of Sunday's 60th GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time the benefit has honored a band. Proceeds from the event go towards MusiCares.
AFP/Getty Images
Former president Bill Clinton (right) greets Mick Fleetwood from the band Fleetwood Mac on stage at the 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus performs at the 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018. The 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year award was presented to Fleetwood Mac at the 28th annual MusiCares Gala Tribute dinner and concert ahead of Sunday's 60th GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time the benefit has honored a band. Proceeds from the event go towards MusiCares.
AFP/Getty Images
Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town perform at the 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Jared Leto performs onstage at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Recording artists Eddie Fisher (left) and Ryan Tedder of music group OneRepublic perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images
Updated 8 hours ago

NEW YORK — Rock 'n' roll's dysfunctional family, Fleetwood Mac, joined with artists paying tribute to their work to raise $7 million for down-on-their luck musicians at a benefit in Radio City Music Hall on Friday.

The annual MusiCares fundraiser, held each year just before the Grammys, like the awards show was in New York for the first time in 15 years. Fleetwood Mac, made whole again recently when Christine McVie rejoined after a 15-year hiatus, have mellowed and grown more appreciative of their career since their drug-taking, partner-swapping heyday.

"Not very far below the level of dysfunction is what really exists and what we're feeling now more than ever in our career, which is love," said member Lindsey Buckingham.

The band capped the benefit with a five-song mini-set, including the sprawling, experimental "Tusk" and Buckingham's classic kiss-off, "Go Your Own Way." Before that, they listened to artists like Lorde, HAIM, OneRepublic and Miley Cyrus perform their songs.

Former President Bill Clinton was on hand, joined by wife Hillary in the audience, to honor the band whose song "Don't Stop" was the theme for Clinton's 1992 campaign. He said the song was played for him more than "Hail to the Chief."

"I owe them more than any of you do, and I wouldn't miss this for the world," he said.

Clinton and Fleetwood Mac have something else in common: They've both won two Grammys in their careers; Clinton's was for spoken-word recordings.

Stevie Nicks barely held back tears in recalling the 2017 MusiCares honoree, Tom Petty, who died last fall. Petty's daughter Adria was Fleetwood Mac's guest on Friday. Nicks said she knew Petty was ill last year and should have cancelled the concert tour that ended a week before his death.

"My heart will never get over this," she said.

Nicks said she was turning 70 in a few months and marveled that Fleetwood Mac now has several generations of fans. "We have 90-year-old fans," she said. "They're still out there. They just can't make it to our shows."

As the voluble Nicks went on, McVie and drummer Mick Fleetwood danced a waltz behind her. "I should have been a teacher, don't you think?" Nicks said.

She said the band took particular pleasure in hearing younger artists interpret their work, since it brought her back to the time she wrote the words. It was special, too, she noted, since Fleetwood Mac's songs haven't been covered that much.

Lorde was a show-stopper, stalking the stage and tossing her jacket aside as she sang Nicks' "Silver Spring."

Other women — the three sisters in HAIM ("Gypsy") and a sparkly-suited Cyrus ("Landslide") also tackled Nicks' compositions.

The Latin artist Juanes stuck with English for his cover of "Hold Me." Alison Krauss, joined by Jerry Douglas on dobro, did a slow and affecting take on McVie's "Songbird." Keith Urban had an energetic take on Buckingham's "Second Hand News."

Jared Leto, dressed all in white and backed by a choir, sang "Never Going Back Again" and remarked how his mother would constantly play the classic Mac album "Rumours" as he was growing up.

"I just want to say thank you to Fleetwood Mac for the inspiration, for the music, for changing my life and changing the lives of so many people here," Leto said.

