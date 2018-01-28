Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Bruno Mars sweeps the Grammys, winning top album and song

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
Bruno Mars receives his third Grammy for Album of the Year during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York.
AFP/Getty Images
Bruno Mars receives his third Grammy for Album of the Year during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York.
Recording artist Kesha performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images for NARAS
Recording artist Kesha performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.
Kendrick Lamar, center, performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kendrick Lamar, center, performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Alessia Cara accepts the award for best new artist from Nick Jonas at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Alessia Cara accepts the award for best new artist from Nick Jonas at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Bruno Mars accepts the award for song of the year for 'That's What I Like' at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Bruno Mars accepts the award for song of the year for 'That's What I Like' at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Pink performs 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Pink performs 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Updated 8 hours ago

NEW YORK — Bruno Mars went six for six at the Grammys, winning all of the awards he was nominated for with his energetic and upbeat 90s-inspired R&B album.

Mars won album of the year for "24K Magic," record of the year for the title track, and song of the year for the No. 1 hit, "That's What I Like," on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Oh my God. Thank you guys so much. Wow," said Mars. "I'd like to dedicate this award to (songwriters like Babyface, Teddy Riley Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis)."

Mars has now won 11 career Grammys.

Jay-Z, the leading nominee with eight, walked away empty handed. He lost in the rap categories to Kendrick Lamar, who won five awards, including best rap album for "DAMN." and best rap song for "HUMBLE." He has a career total of 12 Grammys.

"This is special man. I got a lot of guys in this building that I still idolize today," said Lamar, naming Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy as inspirations.

At the end, Lamar closed with: "Jay for president."

Lamar kicked off the Grammys with a powerful and poignant performance featuring video screens displaying a waving American flag behind him, as background dancers dressed as army soldiers marched and moved behind. He was joined Sunday by U2's Bono and The Edge, and also Dave Chappelle — who told jokes in between Lamar's performance.

At one point, Lamar's background dancers, dressed in red, were shot down as he rapped lyrics, later coming back to life as fire burst to end the six-minute performance.

But the night's top performer was Kesha, who gave a passionate performance with the help of powerful women behind her, including the Resistance Revival Chorus.

She was joined by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha for her Grammy-nominated song, "Praying." Dressed in white, they won over the audience and hugged at the song's end as some audience members cried, including Hailee Steinfeld.

Kesha, who earned her first pair of Grammy nominations this year, has been in a legal war with former producer and mentor Dr. Luke. Janelle Monae introduced the performance with strong words.

"We come in peace but we mean business. To those who would dare try to silence us, we offer two words: Time's Up," Monae said. "It's not just going on in Hollywood. It's not just going on in Washington. It's here in our industry, too."

Before the performance, Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne performed an emotional rendition of Eric Clapton's "Tears In Heaven" — written after his son died — in honor of the 58 people who died at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last year. The names of the victims were displayed behind them as they performed.

The performances were two of the show's serious moments. Dozens of artists and music industry players also sported white roses in support of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements against sexual abuse and harassment.

"Black is beautiful, hate is ugly," rapper Logic said onstage after performing suicide prevention attention "1-800-273-8255." The performance, also with Alessia Cara and Khalid, included a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Sting's performance was somewhat political as he sang his 1987 song, "Englishman in New York," which includes the lyrics, "Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien, I'm an Englishman in New York."

Mars gave an energetic and colorful performance of "Finesse" with breakthrough rapper Cardi B; Pink was a vocal powerhouse while she sang "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken"; and Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller teamed up for a vibrant performance of "Wild Thoughts."

Cara, who was shaking as she accepted the award for best new artist, beat out SZA, Julia Michaels, Khalid and Lil Uzi Vert.

"Thank you to my parents and my brother for believing in me," she said, also urging the crowd to "support real music and real artists because everyone deserves the same shot."

Chris Stapleton won three awards, including best country album, best country song and best country solo performance.

"We always try to make great records ... and I guess this is a testament to that," Stapleton said.

The Rolling Stones picked up their third career Grammy — for best traditional blues album for "Blue & Lonesome," while Ed Sheeran won best pop vocal album. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Childish Gambino, who picked up best traditional R&B performance, gave a smooth and sultry performance of "Terrified" in all-white featuring screeching high notes. Gambino was joined by young singer-actor, JD McCrary, who matched his vocals and sings on the original track.

Little Big Town, who sang their Taylor Swift-penned No. 1 hit "Better Man," also won best country duo/group performance with the song. Lady Gaga won over the audience with a rousing performance of the songs "Joanne" and "Million Reasons," while Sam Smith gave a powerful performance of the song "Pray."

The Weeknd, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Reba McEntire, LCD Soundsystem, Portugal the Man and Shakira also won early awards. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, both Oscar and Tony winners, won best musical theater album for "Dear Evan Hansen," shared with Tony winner Ben Platt.

Chappelle won best comedy album during the televised show.

"I am honored to win an award, finally, and I wanted to thank everyone at Netflix, at 'Saturday Night Live,' at 'The Chappelle Show,'" he said.

Puppies were passed to the losers of best comedy album, including Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Jim Gaffigan.

Posthumous Grammys were also handed out to actress Carrie Fisher, singer Leonard Cohen and engineer Tom Coyne, who worked on Mars' "24K Magic" album. Double winners included Jason Isbell, Justin Hurwitz and CeCe Winans.

Related Content
Pittsburgh's Code Orange loses out to Mastodon for metal Grammy
Pittsburgh-based metal band Code Orange had a breakthrough year in 2017, but won't be capping it with the band's first Grammy Award. The group, which formed ...
Pittsburgh Symphony wins 2 Grammys for Shostakovich recording 
The majority of the Grammy Awards were handed out before tonight's live show on CBS, including two for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The symphony's recording of ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.