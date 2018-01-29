Country Megaticket for six KeyBank Pavilion shows goes on sale Feb. 2
Updated 4 hours ago
A June 15 show by Dierks Bentley will kick off this year's country music series at KeyBank Pavilion near Burgettstown.
Live Nation and KeyBank Pavilion have announced six dates for the 2018 Country Megaticket Driven by Diehl Automotive, marking the offer's 12th year for country fans.
Other dates include:
• Keith Urban, with Kelsea Ballerini, June 23.
• Rascal Flatts, with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce, July 27.
• Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, Aug. 17.
• Jason Aldean, with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina, Aug. 24.
• Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, with Russell Dickerson, Sept. 8.
The Brothers Osborne and LANCO are on the opening bill with Bentley.
The Megaticket includes one ticket for each date. Prices start at $185; options include reserved or lawn seating.
Going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 2, the Megaticket deal will only be available for 30 days at megaticket.com .
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.