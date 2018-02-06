Wanna get over a lost love? The Heartbreakers Ball is for you

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ah, what are the ingredients of a love-lost song?

Shayman Hurley, lead guitarist and vocalist of the Irwin-based trio Redson, is willing to offer his not-so-secret recipe: "It would be a low-down, soulful, mourning sound of hitting the bottom. Add a little sprinkle of angst and a dash of being screwed over!"

The hard-rocking Redson and three other area bands are about to unleash their full menu of similar-themed songs on Feb. 10 at perhaps the region's longest-running anti-Valentine's Day (with a wink) event — the 12th annual Heartbreakers Ball at Peter B's in Sarver, Buffalo Township.

"What can I say about heartbreak? Everyone's been there. And I'm sure we all hum a tune that helps us cope in those moments of emptiness," Hurley says.

"Its premise has always been a bit of a finger to Valentine's Day, but it is also one of the harder rock themed shows in our showcase of Shady Lady Productions annual events," explains musician and promoter Richard "Utah" Burgess of Buffalo Township. "It's become as much about giving an avenue to let out some stress in a high-energy/harder rock medium."

"It's an event for everybody, not just the lonely hearts. It doesn't matter if you have a date or are going solo, it's definitely a good time," says Heartbreaker veteran Jay Zanotti of the Kiski Valley's Dragline, which is again in this year's line-up.

Best-selling breakup songs

Here are the top-selling songs to help you share your heartbreak, according to a list compiled by Billboard in 2014, based on each song's performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The lyrics talk about heartaches, breakups, lying, cheating, unhealthy obsessions and general relationship dysfunction.

1. "We Belong Together" (2005) Mariah Carey

2. "Un-Break My Heart" (1996) Toni Braxton

3. "Foolish Games" (1997) Jewel

4. "Every Breath You Take" (1983) The Police

5. "End Of The Road" (1992) Boyz II Men

6. "Rolling In The Deep" (2010) Adele

7. "Apologize" (2006) Timbaland feat. OneRepublic

8. "The Sign" (1993) Ace Of Base

9. "I Heard It Through The Grapevine" (1968) Marvin Gaye

10. "I Will Always Love You" (1992) Whitney Houston

Heartbreakers Ball favorites

Performers at the Heartbreakers Ball have their own ideas of the best break-up songs.

"The Grand Tour" by George Jones: Jay Zanotti, of Dragline, says, "This one gets me every time I hear it."

"Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash: Jimmy Fuedale, Dragline

"How You Gonna See Me Now" by Alice Cooper: Mike Rowe, Dragline

"Since You've Been Gone" by "Weird Al" Yankovic: Chris Ruane, of Fist Fight in the Parking Lot, says, "It takes you on quite a journey of self-loathing emotions, from a very cynical and comedic standpoint. It's barbershop quartet and it's glorious!"

Anything by Led Zeppelin: Seth Osche, of Lions in America, picks "Since I've Been Loving You," "Your Time is Gonna Come," "How Many More Times," "basically because of the raw emotion and feel of those songs."

"Dead Memories" by Slipknot: Mike Pallone, Skell

"Heartbreaker" by Led Zeppelin: Mike Ekis, of Skell, says, "Nobody does it better than Zeppelin!"

"Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" by Led Zeppelin: Walt Wright, of Skell, says, "It has the feeling and emotion of my past."

"This is My House" by New Kensington musician Paul Peterson: Promoter Richard "Utah" Burgess says, "It's a true story so many of us have lived, felt, gone though and more. Real life, and why Valentine's Day ends up sucking."

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.