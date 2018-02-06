Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
Music

Guest conductor Osmo Vanska creates eclectic PSO program

Mark Kanny | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Conductor Osmo Vanska
Minnesota Orchestra – Joel Larson
Conductor Osmo Vanska

Updated 13 hours ago

Concert programs don't get much more intriguing than the one the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's next guest conductor Osmo Vanska has put together. It's especially remarkable since the concerts will conclude with one of classical music's most familiar pieces.

Vanska is widely regarded as one of the world's top conductors and has been music director of the Minnesota Orchestra since 2003. The symphony wanted him to conduct Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 on his return to Heinz Hall, which he decided to precede with three completely contrasting and wide-ranging pieces.

Vanska will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony at Feb. 9-11 concerts in Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall. The program is Dmitri Kabalevsky's “The Comedians,” Igor Stravinsky's Violin Concerto with Vilde Frang as soloist, Einojuhani Rautavaara's “A Requiem in Our Time,” and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.

The conductor says programming is akin to making a puzzle. The first piece he selected to add to the puzzle was Rautavaara's “A Requiem in Our Time.”

“I like to bring something from my home country,” says the Finnish conductor. “It is a good piece. I have done it several times.”

Rautavaara was still in school when he wrote “A Requiem in Our Time,” which won an award and led to 90-year-old Jean Sibelius selecting him to receive another award to study music in America. It is scored for brass, timpani and percussion and is dedicated to his mother, who died in World War II.

Vanska decided to open the concert with the Kabalevsky, which he discovered only five years ago. It's about as far away from Beethoven's Fifth as one can get.

Vanska's program is completed by Stravinsky's only Violin Concerto, a neo-baroque masterpiece which will be a transition to the evenings' more serious music. Frang, 31, is a high-honored Norwegian violinist who has already performed with many of the world's top orchestras and will be making her local debut.

“I played with her in France just a few months ago,” says Vanska. “She's a really fine violinist. Her playing sounds older than her age and is something very deep.”

Vanska's highly praised recordings of all nine Beethoven symphonies with the Minnesota Orchestra document his historically informed approach to Beethoven.

“I would like us to have the sound of modern instruments but be thinking about what period instruments did 200 years ago,” he says. “It's very rhythmical playing. All music — slow or fast — is dancing in some way. And it should be transparent. There is room enough for middle voices, not only the bass line and the melody.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me