Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Justin Timberlake addresses Brady bromance, 'N Sync reunion rumors

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Justin Timberlake answers questions during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game halftime show Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Matt Slocum/AP
Updated 17 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Timberlake was asked about a bromance with Tom Brady, a possible 'N Sync reunion and serenaded with “Happy Birthday,” but the superstar didn't get a question about the wardrobe malfunction that rocked the world during a press conference Thursday to promote his return to the Super Bowl halftime show.

Timberlake ruled out any chance his former boy band 'N Sync would join him on Sunday or other potential special guests — including Jackson herself. Timberlake revealed only that his band, The Tennessee Kids, would join him onstage and predicted a show that will include things “never done before.”

“We're going to take it seriously that we want everyone to have a ton of fun. That's my main objective with the halftime show,” he said.

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after the “wardrobe malfunction” with Jackson caused a national controversy. He was not asked a question about the incident during the press availability.

Timberlake was a special guest of Jackson during her performance when he ripped off a piece of her clothing and revealed her bare, pierced nipple. Jackson later described it as an unintended “wardrobe malfunction.” CBS, which aired the Super Bowl that year, drew a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.

During his brief press conference, Timberlake admitted he had a “man-crush” on Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, complimenting his skills and hair. But when asked if he was rooting for the Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles, he punted: “Go, Pack, go,” he said, referencing the Green Bay Packers, who didn't make the playoffs at all.

He also praised Minneapolis-born Prince, calling the late superstar “in my opinion, the greatest all-around musician I can think of in popular culture.”

Timberlake will be making his third Super Bowl musical appearance — a record. Timberlake has a new album out Friday and will host a listening part at Paisley Park, Prince's old estate.

“There's a lot of bucket list things that are happening this week for me and that's definitely at the top of that list,” he said. “I get to walk the hallowed, sacred ground Paisley Park.”

On the topic of special guests, Timberlake did note that Las Vegas oddsmakers have speculated he might be joined onstage by ‘N Sync, Jay-Z, Chris Stapleton to Jackson. But Timberlake said his band was “my special guest and I'm excited to rock the stage.”

Timberlake turned 37 years old on Wednesday, and some of the media serenaded him with “Happy Birthday.”

