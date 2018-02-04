Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Janet Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Janet Jackson attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York. Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Janet Jackson attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York. Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 11 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Together again? Not so much.

Janet Jackson has shut down any rumors that she will be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

“To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” Jackson said in a statement released Saturday. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy. Timberlake was Jackson's special guest during her performance at that year's game and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealing her nipple. Timberlake later described it as an unintended “wardrobe malfunction.”

CBS, which aired that Super Bowl, was fined $550,000 by the Federal Communications Commission, but the fine later was overturned.

The hashtags (hash)JusticeforJanet and (hash)JanetJacksonAppreciationDay became trending topics on Twitter days before Timberlake's record third trip to the stage at the Super Bowl, at which the Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

At a press conference on Thursday, Timberlake mentioned Jackson's name, along with Jay-Z and ‘NSync, when talking about rumored guests to join him onstage. He was not asked any direct questions about Jackson or the infamous wardrobe malfunction.

When the NFL announced late last year that Timberlake would be returning to the Super Bowl, the decision triggered a backlash from women, minorities and others who felt Jackson was unfairly forced to pay a far higher price than Timberlake faced. Some argued that Jackson, as a black woman, fell victim to a racist and sexist double standard and received harsher treatment than Timberlake, as a white man, did, and they said he benefited from “white male privilege.”

When asked during an interview last month if he and Jackson have since made peace, Timberlake said, “Absolutely.”

He said he and Jackson have talked privately about what happened.

“I don't know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake said. “I mean, I don't think it's my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me