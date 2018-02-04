Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Police: Florida man threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Del Rey before a concert. Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where she was performing. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Del Rey before a concert. Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where she was performing. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 7 hours ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey before a concert.

In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter , Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where Del Rey was performing.

The statement said authorities had received a tip about Hunt making a possible kidnapping threat to the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.

Police said Hunt was carrying a ticket to the concert and a knife when he was arrested about a block away from the venue.

Hunt was held Sunday without bail on charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me