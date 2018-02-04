Timberlake is a winner in the Super Bowl LII halftime show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Justin Timberlake won the halftime show with his 13-minute performance during the National Football League's Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

He had the packed house dancing and singing and reminiscing with a tribute in memoriam to the city's beloved Prince. Timberlake played a white piano which turned a purple hue as he said, "This one's for you Minneapolis," and sang "I Would Die 4U," a classic by the one and only Prince with the icon's photo displayed.

Timberlake entered the stadium via a pair of steps and donned a camouflaged outfit, and leather jacket with fringe and a red scarf. He showed off his dance moves on the NFL logo at the 50-yard line. Songs included "Rock Your Body," "Can't Stop the Feeling" and "SexyBack." He invited fans to turn on their smartphones and light up the night. They accomodated him and he said, "You look so beautiful."

This is Timberlake's third appearance performing at the big game. The second was in 2004, which included the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson, and the first was in 2001 as a member of the boy band 'NSync. The NFL doesn't pay talent for this halftime show according to time.com. Expenses and productions costs are covered.

The 10-time Grammy-award winner posted this an hour before game time

He honored Prince, in his hometown, but decided against using a hologram of the late star, who spoke out against performing with holograms of deceased stars.

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake assures her there will be no hologram of Prince at Super Bowl halftime show, in spite of report. https://t.co/Gzo17xVInD — The Associated Press (@AP) February 4, 2018

There is even a drink to commemorate Timberlake's performance.

Here's the cocktail Super Bowl goers can buy to commemorate Justin Timberlake's halftime performance. 20 ounces, $35 ( by @AramarkSports ) pic.twitter.com/yT0itvdzW0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 4, 2018

Super Bowl halftime show sponsor Pepsi has been giving away prizes all day.

Want to win some epic #PepsiHalftime prizes? Follow @Pepsi and keep an eye out for chances to win all day! pic.twitter.com/gdjKHNIm1i — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) February 2, 2018

His performance was anticipated to be one of the best.

Justin Timberlake set to deliver 'mesmerizing' Super Bowl halftime show: Pepsi execs reveal it's 'Justin at his best' https://t.co/uesHLY2Fzg — billboard (@billboard) February 4, 2018

Timberlake has had a rocky history with this halftime gig, especially with that 2004 performance with Jackson and the wardrobe malfunction.

The 2004 Super Bowl damaged Janet Jackson's career. Justin Timberlake's went unharmed. https://t.co/AUD5DgQvHl — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 4, 2018

A comprehensive guide to Justin Timberlake's rocky history with the Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/SfSpTEIamT — TIME (@TIME) February 4, 2018

If this show wasn't enough of Timberlake, catch him live on Jimmy Fallon tonight after the Super Bowl and a pivotal episode of "This is Us."

Or attend Timberlake's "The Man Of The Woods Tour," on June 1 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

Timberlake's album, "Man Of The Woods," was released Feb. 2.

Justin Timberlake to play PPG Paints Arena on June 1 https://t.co/S8PoQyj7v0 — TribWestmoreland (@TribWestmoreCo) January 16, 2018

