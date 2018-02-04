Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Sheila E: Justin Timberlake won't use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Musician Sheila E. appears ahead of her Super Bowl tailgate performance at Nomadic Live at The Armory, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.
Musician Sheila E. appears ahead of her Super Bowl tailgate performance at Nomadic Live at The Armory, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

Updated 3 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Sheila E. said Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be turned into a hologram and said she has been assured there will be no hologram of the late superstar at Sunday's Super Bowl.

TMZ reported Saturday that Timberlake was set to use a hologram of Prince during his halftime know performance. But Sheila E. said in an interview The Associated Press that a hologram won't appear.

"Prince had told me ... don't let anybody do a hologram of him for religious reasons, so I just posted that if this happened it's kind of messed up and not cool," the Grammy-nominated performer said Sunday.

"And then Justin's people reached out to my manager and wanted to talk to me about it and we had a great conversation," she added. "And I felt that it was OK to respond and let the fans know he said great things about Prince and the fans and how important they are. So it was a good conversation."

Sheila E. made the comments ahead of her tailgate performance at Nomadic Live at The Armory in Minnesota.

Timberlake said he looked up to Prince and admired him during a press conference days ago in Minnesota. It was the same day the pop star held a listening party for his new album at Paisley Park.

Hologram of A-list celebrities have appeared in recent years, from Tupac Shakur to Roy Orbison, whose hologram is set to go on a tour.

In an AP interview Saturday, Sting said he would not want to have his likeness portrayed in a hologram.

"I don't want to be hologrammed. I really don't. God knows who they will team me up with, you know. No. I'm going to write in my will that I am not to be hologrammed," he said.

"Roy wouldn't have even known about it," he added. "How would he know?"

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me