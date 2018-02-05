Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Justin Timberlake adds second Pittsburgh stop on world tour

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Getty Images
Updated 5 hours ago

Despite getting lukewarm reviews for Super Bowl halftime show and his newly released album, Justin Timberlake is still a big seller in Pittsburgh.

The pop star is adding another Pittsburgh stop to his “The Man Of The Woods” tour. In addition to the previously announced June 2 show, JT will be coming back to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25. It's one of 31 new shows announced today for North America.

Tickets for the September show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 12; a presale starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 7. The standard tickets for the June show are sold out, although tickets are available through through Ticketmaster and other resale sites. There also are VIP packages starting at $400.

Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

