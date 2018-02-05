Pick your favorite Super Bowl halftime show
Updated 6 hours ago
The Super Bowl halftime show has become a giant platform for pop performers.
How do you think Justin Timberlake stacked up against the five performers who came before him?
Cast your vote for the best halftime performer in the past six years.
We think the best performances ever were in 2006 with the Rolling Stones and 2009 with Bruce Springsteen, but that might have something to do with who was playing (and winning) those years — the Steelers.
If you're curious, here are the performers for the past 25 years, according to cbssports.com:
2017: Lady Gaga
2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars
2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
2013: Beyonce
2012: Madonna
2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
2010: The Who
2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band
2006: The Rolling Stones
2005: Paul McCartney
2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting
2002: U2
2001: Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
2000: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
1999: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover
1998: "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
1997: "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring James Brown and ZZ Top)
1996: Diana Ross
1995: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
1994: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd.
1993: Michael Jackson