Music

Pick your favorite Super Bowl halftime show

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Beyonce performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.
Beyonce performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Super Bowl halftime show has become a giant platform for pop performers.

How do you think Justin Timberlake stacked up against the five performers who came before him?

Cast your vote for the best halftime performer in the past six years.

We think the best performances ever were in 2006 with the Rolling Stones and 2009 with Bruce Springsteen, but that might have something to do with who was playing (and winning) those years — the Steelers.

If you're curious, here are the performers for the past 25 years, according to cbssports.com:

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002: U2

2001: Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

1999: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover

1998: "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations

1997: "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring James Brown and ZZ Top)

1996: Diana Ross

1995: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine

1994: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd.

1993: Michael Jackson

