Music

Former actor turned musician Jeff Daniels to perform in July at Jergel's Rhythym Grille in Warrendale

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Jergel’s and Drusky Entertainment present Jeff Daniels, a former actor turned musician, for a limited all ages show at Jergel’s, 103 Slade Lane, Warrendale, at 8 p.m. July 28.
LUKE PLINE
Updated 15 hours ago

Since 2000, Daniels, a former actor, has played many and varied venues. He has toured both coasts with his son's group, the Ben Daniels Band, and has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Guy Clark, Keb Mo', and Bruce Hornsby.

“When I moved to New York City to chase acting as a career, what I didn't plan on was being influenced by all the playwrights I would work with off-Broadway,” Daniels says in a news release. “In particular, Lanford Wilson -- who would later go on to win a Pulitzer Prize for his play ‘Talley's Folly' – taught me so much about the writing process; the love-hate relationship one has with such a solitary pursuit, the endless rewriting, the search and struggle to find a way to say it better. In Hollywood, the joke is ask any actor what he really wants to do and he'll say, ‘Direct.' All I wanted to do was write. So I did. Forty years later, I still am.”

“Simple Truths,” with Brian Vander Ark, is the eighth recording of Jeff Daniels' music and is available under an independent label, Boomadeeboom Records.

Tickets are $28, $26 in advance. A limited amount of early entry tickets are $39. They go on sale at noon Feb. 9.

Details: druskyent.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

