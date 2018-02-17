Bluegrass runs deep at Bullskin Opry and through Western Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more than 30 years, in various locations and incarnations, with local bands and those traveling over the West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland borders, the Bullskin Opry has been celebrating bluegrass music.

On a recent frigid Saturday night, five bands took the stage and more than 80 fans filled the cushioned pews at the Bullskin Grange Hall outside of Connellsville, Fayette County.

"They come every time just to talk to friends and neighbors," says Bill Springer, musician and opry organizer.

What began as the basic styles of music from people migrating to America in the 1600s from Ireland, Scotland and England morphed into what is generally considered to be the roots of bluegrass music, according to bluegrassheritage.org .

Songs about day-to-day life often reflected on the beauty and the isolation of living on farms or in the "hills."

Radio and the phonograph brought the music — often sung or danced along to — into homes and dance halls all over the U.S.

Listen to the pickin' and playin' at the opry, and one might hear influences from country, gospel, even rock and roll, sometimes interpreted by musicians in very different ways.

The Bullskin Opry is held every first Saturday of the month, October through May (skipping January) on a donation basis, staffed by volunteers.

A Mill Run resident, Springer took over the opry around 2001, previously hosted at sites including the former Indian Creek Valley and Ohiopyle-Stewart community centers.

"We need pickin' places. This is the ideal spot. There is a stage, dining downstairs. We don't charge admission. We do a 50/50 raffle sale and sell refreshments, and try to keep the tradition going," he says.

"Greg Grimm is the sound man. I chase down the bands and get them on stage on time," Springer says.

Front porches and friends

He got involved after seeing an advertisement for bluegrass music at the Donegal Grange Hall.

"It was my cup of tea. That's where I met (Grimm). ... He was pluckin' and pickin' on the banjo a little bit. We started jammin' at my house, then took it on stage. It came to be my time to run it," Springer says.

Along with refreshment sales, musicians congregate downstairs between sets for jam sessions.

The Feb. 3 performers list included: Rosemary Furman; Springtime Hill Bluegrass; Larry Hixon & Benny Johnson; Spud & All the Taters; and Scrapplegrass.

"A lot of them have just jelled here. They get paid by the audience applause. It's kind of old timey music people played on their front porch," Springer says.

Mary Murdock, 79, of Scottdale, and a group of girlfriends, many widows, regularly come to the opry.

Following dinner at a nearby restaurant, they filed into the grange and took seats near the front, clapping and stomping along to the music.

"It's just some place to go if you love music. It's a fun night out. We come most months, and we've been coming for years. We're all country fans, and (like) bluegrass, too. You'll hear a variety tonight," she says.

Banjos, fiddles, guitar and auto harp all were put through their paces for an appreciative audience.

From living room to stage

Cheryl Thomas of Saltlick is so enamored with bluegrass she hosted an early opry at her home.

"One time," she says, laughing.

After that first "pickin' party," the musicians began moving around, Thomas says.

Springer was an early regular.

"We had some characters. One person played the same song every time. One little old lady danced in the aisles every night," says Thomas, who remains active with the opry.

Along with delivering the music, band members clearly delight in providing a little corny humor.

"Did I tell you my wife is an angel? She's always up in the air, harpin' about something," one band member jokes.

Toward the end of the evening, one musician advises those in attendance to "go home, go to bed and go to church tomorrow."

Another chuckled as the evening wore on and his vocal chords strained a bit.

"My voice isn't what it used to be. And your hearing isn't what it used to be," he jokes to a guffawing audience.

Springer, who takes his own turn on stage with the Springtime Hill Bluegrass, hopes to see bigger crowds.

"We usually have some good food to eat and good company to keep. ... Now we've got a place to meet and just continue on playin' and pickin' and meetin' and greetin' people. ... It's been a great thing. We'd like to see you here," he says.

Details: 724-455-3919 or facebook.com/bullskinopry

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.