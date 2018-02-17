Find live music all year throughout Western Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Throughout Western Pennsylvania, bluegrass music aficionados have lots of opportunities to get their toes tapping and their hands clapping.

Fans can attend the monthly (seasonal) Bullskin Opry in Fayette County, listen to WYEP's Bluegrass Jam Session (8-10 p.m. Sundays), and attend a myriad of band jams and festivals.

There is no shortage of the music that's often soulful, melancholy and celebratory, although usually not at the same time.

Below is a small sampling of where one might turn up to hear bluegrass, sometimes on its own, sometimes mixed in with some country, gospel or rock:

• Calliope Bluegrass Jam, meets Tuesdays and on the second Friday of the month, Starlite Lounge in Blawnox.

• Bluegrass jam with the Shelf Life String Band, Wednesdays at the Park House on Pittsburgh's North Side.

• Oil Country Bluegrass Festival, Feb. 23-25 in Oil City.

• Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival, March 16-17.

• 20th annual Bluegrass Benefit Concert for St. Joseph House of Hospitality, April 27 at Synod Hall in Oakland.

• Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival , May 17-20 and Aug. 16-19.

• Laurel Highlands Bluegrass Festival , June 15-16, Ligonier Township VFD Fairgrounds.

• Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival , August 18-19, Laurel Hill State Park.

Among local venues that host bluegrass groups are Mr. Toad's in Greensburg, the Rex Theater on Pittsburgh's South Side and, while not strictly bluegrass, the Elks Lodge on Pittsburgh's North Side hosts a weekly appearance by the Pittsburgh Banjo Club .

— Mary Pickels and Patrick Varine