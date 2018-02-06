Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Ed Sheeran adds Sept. 30 tour stop at PNC Park

Tribine-review | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Multi-platinum, multiple Grammy Award-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced the final shows to be added to his first-ever North American stadium tour, including a stop Sept. 30 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 16 online only at Pirates.com/Sheeran.

Ticket prices range from $39.50-$119.50. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with all gates to PNC Park opening at 5:30 p.m.

The tour supports Sheeran's blockbuster third album “÷” (pronounced “divide”), which was crowned the biggest album of 2017 by Nielsen Music and recently won best pop vocal album” at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Sheeran's latest single “Perfect” — already 3x-Platinum certified — is currently No. 1 on the Hot AC radio chart for the fourth week, and, after topping the Top 40 radio chart for two weeks, remains at No. 2.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me