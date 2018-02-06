Westmoreland Symphony's young artist competition winners to perform on Feb. 11

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 2018 Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners' Recital will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 in Seton Hill University's Performing Arts Center in downtown Greensburg.

The recital will feature these student musicians:

Level I (up to Grade 9): Evelyn Markle and Audrey Lawrence, flute; and Hanna Yan, Max Wang, Hannah Zheng and David An, piano.

Level II (Grades 10-12) Andrew Chung, violin; Emma Jones, Clare McCarthy, Lauren DeLuca and Ami Shaw, flute; Colton Dietz, trombone; and Carol Chen and Joel Montgomery, piano.

Admission is free.

The students will perform pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs. Winners were chosen from 15 finalists who competed Feb. 4 for cash prizes and a chance to perform in the winners' recital.

Finals judges were Christopher Marra, Josiane Merlino and Tara Yaney. Preliminary judges were Christine Loughran and Rosalind Stack.

The Westmoreland Symphony's Young Artist Competition has been in existence since the 1980s. In 2002, the format changed from a concerto competition to a solo competition. It is open to students who reside or take private music lessons in Westmoreland or Fayette counties.

The recital is co-presented by Seton Hill University.

Details: 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.