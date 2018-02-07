Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Ozzy Osbourne announces final world tour

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Ozzy Osbourne announces his final world tour, with help from wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack.
Ozzy Osbourne announces his final world tour, with help from wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack.
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne Announces 'No More Tours 2' Final World Tour At Press Conference At His Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne Announces 'No More Tours 2' Final World Tour At Press Conference At His Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
=Ozzy Osbourne Announces 'No More Tours 2' Final World Tour at Press Conference at his Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Ozzy Osbourne Announces 'No More Tours 2' Final World Tour at Press Conference at his Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Ozzy Osbourne is getting ready for a long goodbye.

The legendary "Prince of Darkness" announced the "No More Tours 2" schedule (a sequel to 1992's "No More Tours" shows) on Tuesday, and the tour will take him around the world until 2020.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne, 69, said in making the announcement from his Los Angeles home. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

The tour will start in May in Mexico, before heading to South America, Europe and Russia. It hits North America on Aug. 30 in Allentown, Pa. More dates will be added, extending the tour into 2020. So far, there's no show planned in Pittsburgh. Though he'll be saying goodbye to world tours, Ozzy still plans to perform select live shows in the future, according to a news release.

Ozzy began his career 50 years ago as lead singer of Black Sabbath, which formed in 1968. He went solo in 1979, after being forced out of Black Sabbath. He reunited with most of the original members of Sabbath in 2012, and toured with them until 2017.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Feb. 17 at livenation.com .

Experience your own Ozzy Osborne concert with these clips.

Bark at the Moon

Mr. Crowley

I Don't Know

Fairies Wear Boots (Black Sabbath)

Suicide Solution

War Pigs (Black Sabbath)

No More Tears

Iron Man (Black Sabbath)

Shot in the Dark

I Don't Want to Change the World

Crazy Train

Mama, I'm Coming Home

Paranoid (Black Sabbath)

