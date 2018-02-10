Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Pittsburgh Opera continues blending old with new in 2018-19

Mark Kanny | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
The cast of Pittsburgh Opera’s 2014 production of 'La Boheme'
David Bachman
Pittsburgh Opera's winning blend of old and new will continue in its 80th year, the 2018-19 season. In addition to four traditional operas, two by Giacomo Puccini, the company will present a contemporary opera and the world premiere of old and new combined in a single piece — a reworking of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's “Idomeneo.”

In addition, Pittsburgh Opera will continue to offer free Brown Bag concerts on select Saturdays and Art-Song Recitals on select Sundays, both series by its resident artists at its headquarters in the Strip District. The 64th Diamond Horseshoe Ball will be Sept. 22, and Maecenas gala fundraiser on May 11, 2019.

Pittsburgh Opera's 2018-19 season, at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center except as noted:

• “Madame Butterfly” by Giacomo Puccini, Oct. 6-14: A Japanese woman lives in hope of the return of an American naval officer with whom she had a baby, only to be heartbroken when he returns to Japan with his American wife,

• “Hansel and Gretel” by Engelbert Humperdinck, Nov. 3-11: The 19th century German opera is filled with warmth and a particularly memorable witch,

• “afterWARds” by David Paul at Pittsburgh's Creative and Performing Arts school, Jan. 26-Feb. 3, 2019: A compacted version of “Idomeneo” focusing on the four principal characters,

• “Glory Denied” by Tom Cipullo, at Pittsburgh Opera headquarters, Feb. 23-March 3: About Col. Jim Thompson, America's longest held prisoner of war, and his experiences in Vietnam and America after the war.

• “La Boheme” by Giacomo Puccini, March 30-April 7: Puccini's breakthrough hit is about love among starving artists in 1830s Paris.

• “Don Pasquale” by Gaetano Donizetti, April 27-May 5: A comic opera about an older man's romantic folly.

Subscriptions to the four Benedum Center productions cost $45-$644. Single tickets for all six operas will go on sale in late August.

Details: 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

