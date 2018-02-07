Pittsburgh Symphony 2018-19 season includes world premieres, Renee Fleming and Leslie Odom Jr.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra 2018-19 season will include 20 weeks of BNY Mellon Grand Classics, seven PNC Pops programs and many extra concerts at Heinz Hall.
The season will feature the world premiere of two commissions, one by two-time composer of the year Mason Bates in honor of music director Manfred Honeck's 60th birthday.
Soprano Renee Fleming will star at the annual gala concert on Sept. 15. The symphony will play all of Sergei Rachmaninoff's music for piano and orchestra plus some of his purely orchestral music, and will expand the intimate 360 Concerts at which the audience joins the performers on stage. Other highlights include centennial observances of the birth of Leonard Bernstein and the composition of Gustav Holst's "The Planets."
Honeck programs
Honeck will conduct 10 weeks of concerts, including his first performances of three major pieces:
• Hector Berlioz' "The Damnation of Faust," March 8 and 10, 2019
• Gustav Mahler's "Das Lied von der Erde" (The Song of the Earth), May 10 and 12
• Richard Strauss' "An Alpine Symphony," June 14 and 16
Honeck and the orchestra also will perform and record a concert of Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 paired with the world premiere of Jonathan Leshnoff's Double Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon, commissioned for the orchestra's principals Michael Rusinek and Nancy Goeres, June 6-9.
Guest conductors
The season includes the return of such major conductors as:
• Yan Pascal Tortelier with a program featuring Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Dec. 7 and 9
• Herbert Blomstedt conducting symphonies by Beethoven and Antonin Dvorak, Feb. 8 and 10
• Leonard Slatkin conducting his own music and Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations, April 12 and 14.
• Young Latvian conductor Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, already music director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in England, leads the list of guest conductors making their debuts. Jan. 11-13.
Soloists
Among returning soloists, highlights are sure to include
• Violinist Pinchas Zukerman, Sept. 28 and 30
Emanuel Ax
Photo from Pittsburgh Symphony
• Pianist Emanuel Ax, Feb. 15-17
• Pianist Garrick Ohlsson, April 12 and 14
Other Pittsburgh principal players featured during the season, in addition to the commissioned Double Concerto, include William Caballero playing Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 4, Nov. 2-4, and Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida playing Mozart's Oboe Concerto, Nov. 23 and 25.
Special concerts
Special concerts, not part of the subscription series, include:
• A showing of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" with the orchestra playing the film score, Oct. 18, 2018
Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.
Photo by playbill.com
• Carnegie Mellon University graduate and "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr., Oct. 20
• A single Honeck-led performance of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah," Dec. 1
• A showing of the film "Home Alone" with the orchestra playing the film score, Dec. 20
• Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell, June 15, 2019
Honeck and the orchestra also will return to New York City to perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 and Mahler's Symphony No. 5 on May 19 at Lincoln Center, preceded by a send off concert on May 17 at Heinz Hall.
PNC Pops 2018-19 season
The shows at Heinz Hall include:
Oct. 12-14: Danny Elfman's music for Tim Burton films
Nov. 9-11: Salute to Veterans
Dec. 14-16 and 21-23: Highmark Holiday Pops
Feb. 22-24: A Night at the Oscars
March 29-31: Disney in Concert: Tale as Old as Time
April 26-28: The Wonderful Music of Oz
June 21-23: Natalie and Nat King Cole Salute
BNY Mellon Grand Classic concerts
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 2018-19 season of BNY Mellon Grand Classics at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall:
Sept. 28, 30: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Pinchas Zukerman, violin
Mason Bates: commission in honor of Honeck's 60th birthday
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1
Brahms: Symphony No. 2
Oct. 5, 7: Honeck, conductor; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3
Franz Joseph Haydn; Symphony No. 88
Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 1 "Jeremiah"
Stravinsky: Firebird Suite
Oct. 26, 28: Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Maximilian Hornung, cello
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol
Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1
Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1
Nov. 2-4: John Storgards, conductor; William Caballero, horn; Mendelssohn Choir
Vaino Raitio: Moonlight on Jupiter
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4
Holst: The Planets
Nov. 23, 25: Honeck, conductor; George Li, piano; Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, oboe
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini
Mozart: Oboe Concerto
Strauss family Viennese favorites
Nov. 30, Dec. 2: Honeck, conductor; Bertrand Chamayou; Mendelssohn Choir
Mozart: Symphony No. 31 ("Paris")
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for Left Hand
Haydn: Mass No. 9, In Time of War
Dec. 7, 9: Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; Simone Lamsma, violin
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture
Erich Korngold: Violin Concerto
Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
Jan. 11-13, 2019: Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano
Claude Debussy: The Sunken Cathedral and La Mer
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema, selections
Jan. 25, 27: Long Yu, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano
Qigang Chen: Wu Zing (The Five Elements)
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World")
Feb. 8, 10: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ("Pastorale")
Dvorak: Symphony No. 8
Feb. 15-17: Honeck, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano
Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17
Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet
March 8, 10: Honeck, conductor; Mendelssohn Choir
Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust
March 15, 17: Juraj Valcuha, conductor; Lukas Vondracek, piano
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3
Respighi: The Fountains of Rome and The Pines of Rome
March 22-24: Honeck, conductor; Julian Rachlin, violin
Grieg: "Peer Gynt" incidental music
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto
Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohemian
April 5-7: Emmanuel Krevine, conductor
Brahms: Haydn Variations
Blacher: Orchestra Variations on a Theme of Paganini
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5
April 12, 14: Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano
Slatkin: Kinah
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4
Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations
May 10, 12: Honeck, conductor; Vilde Frang, violin; Matthias Goerne, baritone
Beethoven: Violin Concerto
Gustav Mahler: "Das Lied von der Erde" (Song of the Earth)
May 31, June 1 and 2: Pietari Inkinen, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano
Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4
June 6-9: Honeck, conductor; Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Nancy Goeres, bassoon; Mendelssohn Choir
Jonathan Leshnoff: Double Concerto
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
June 14, 16: Honeck, conductor; Igor Levit, piano
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21
Strauss: An Alpine Symphony
Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.