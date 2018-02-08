Thirty Seconds to Mars to perform on June 13 at KeyBank Pavilion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The multi-platinum selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars will bring its "The Monolith Tour," to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on June 13.

Band member Jared Leto, who also is an Oscar-winning actor, announced the tour on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Feb. 8, giving each audience member a ticket to an upcoming show.

. @JaredLeto surprised me today. If his beard gets any longer, he might actually be able to walk on water. https://t.co/dXQGKIzZCT — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 8, 2018

Walk the Moon, MisterWives and Joywave will join as support on select dates.

Thirty Second to Mars' fifth studio album will be available April 6 via Interscope Records. Each ticket purchase will include a copy of the new album. Fans can expect live performances from the new album as well as favorites such as "City of Angels," and "Up in the Air." Their tune "Walk on Water" spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's rock airplay chart and is currently on the Top 40 charts.

Thirty Seconds to Mars announce new album release date & summer tour dates https://t.co/dg5fDugKar pic.twitter.com/mju9ncbQSl — billboard (@billboard) February 8, 2018

"Walk On Water" was also used in collaboration with ESPN's college football programming for the 2017 season across a variety of platforms. The official music video for the single is a sneak peek into the upcoming documentary film, "A Day in the Life of America." Filmed on a single day, July 4, 2017, in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, the documentary includes footage from 92 professional film crews, 10,000 fan submissions, and news and social media content.

ANNOUNCINGTHE MONOLITH TOURNORTH AMERICAPresale MON, FEB 12 10AM LOCALOn sale FRI, FEB 16 10AM LOCAL https://t.co/O4vmmBZKbV #MonolithTour pic.twitter.com/vapElmpZxE — THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS (@30SECONDSTOMARS) February 8, 2018

Directed by Leto, the film presents a unique and historic portrait of America on a single day. Thirty Seconds to Mars encourages people to continue the conversation by posting their thoughts and images with the hashtag #WhatAmericaMeansToMe across social media.

Tickets for the concert go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 16.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.