Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Thirty Seconds to Mars to perform on June 13 at KeyBank Pavilion

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
The multi-platinum selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars -- Shannon Leto, Tomo Milicevic and Jared Leto -- announced “The Monolith Tour,” promoted by Live Nation. It kicks off June 6 in Toronto with a stop in Pittsburgh on June 13 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
COURTESY THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
The multi-platinum selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars -- Shannon Leto, Tomo Milicevic and Jared Leto -- announced “The Monolith Tour,” promoted by Live Nation. It kicks off June 6 in Toronto with a stop in Pittsburgh on June 13 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

Updated 1 hour ago

The multi-platinum selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars will bring its "The Monolith Tour," to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on June 13.

Band member Jared Leto, who also is an Oscar-winning actor, announced the tour on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Feb. 8, giving each audience member a ticket to an upcoming show.

Walk the Moon, MisterWives and Joywave will join as support on select dates.

Thirty Second to Mars' fifth studio album will be available April 6 via Interscope Records. Each ticket purchase will include a copy of the new album. Fans can expect live performances from the new album as well as favorites such as "City of Angels," and "Up in the Air." Their tune "Walk on Water" spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's rock airplay chart and is currently on the Top 40 charts.

"Walk On Water" was also used in collaboration with ESPN's college football programming for the 2017 season across a variety of platforms. The official music video for the single is a sneak peek into the upcoming documentary film, "A Day in the Life of America." Filmed on a single day, July 4, 2017, in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, the documentary includes footage from 92 professional film crews, 10,000 fan submissions, and news and social media content.

Directed by Leto, the film presents a unique and historic portrait of America on a single day. Thirty Seconds to Mars encourages people to continue the conversation by posting their thoughts and images with the hashtag #WhatAmericaMeansToMe across social media.

Tickets for the concert go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 16.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me