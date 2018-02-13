Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Kitchen was closed, but Robert Plant got a whole lotta love

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
In this June 14, 2015, file photo, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.
Wade Payne/Invision/AP
In this June 14, 2015, file photo, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.

Updated 22 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Robert Plant was famished after kicking off his U.S. tour with the Sensational Space Shifters in Raleigh, North Carolina, but the kitchen was closed when the Led Zeppelin frontman took his backing band to Garland, a top eatery in town.

The restaurant's owners showed them a whole lotta love anyway, feeding them free of charge.

The News & Observer reports that Plant and his band were welcomed by Garland's owners — James Beard Award-nominated chef Cheetie Kumar and her husband, Paul Siler, who also have a band together.

Kumar whipped up several small plates, including warm hummus, fried cauliflower and a beet and persimmon salad. In return, the band sang her "Happy Birthday" and invited the couple to Sunday's Charlotte show.

You guys. Robert Plant. I'm dead

A post shared by @ cheetieku on

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me