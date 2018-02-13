Rick Springfield coming to Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He will be on stage at 8 p.m. May 18 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

This Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "An Affair of the Heart," "I've Done Everything for You," "Love Somebody," and "Human Touch."

He's also an actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film, "Ricki and the Flash," played the creepy Dr. Pitlor in HBO's drama, "True Detective," earned great reviews for his portrayal of Lucifer this season on the CW hit, "Supernatural," and most recently played Pastor Charles on "American Horror Story."

In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located around the corner from the first apartment he lived in when he arrived in the U.S. from Australia in 1971.

His latest album "The Snake King" finds him traveling down a dusty road to explore the blues side of rock 'n roll and marks a definite departure from the power pop he has been known for.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. Prices range from $45-$125.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

