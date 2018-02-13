Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Rick Springfield coming to Greensburg's Palace Theatre

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He will be on stage at 8 p.m. May 18 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
COURTESY PALACE THEATRE
Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He will be on stage at 8 p.m. May 18 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He will be on stage at 8 p.m. May 18 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
COURTESY THE PALACE THEATRE
Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He will be on stage at 8 p.m. May 18 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Updated 20 hours ago

Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He will be on stage at 8 p.m. May 18 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

This Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "An Affair of the Heart," "I've Done Everything for You," "Love Somebody," and "Human Touch."

He's also an actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film, "Ricki and the Flash," played the creepy Dr. Pitlor in HBO's drama, "True Detective," earned great reviews for his portrayal of Lucifer this season on the CW hit, "Supernatural," and most recently played Pastor Charles on "American Horror Story."

In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located around the corner from the first apartment he lived in when he arrived in the U.S. from Australia in 1971.

His latest album "The Snake King" finds him traveling down a dusty road to explore the blues side of rock 'n roll and marks a definite departure from the power pop he has been known for.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. Prices range from $45-$125.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me