Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Bach arranged for ukulele part of Friday Evening Music Club's Feb. 23 recital

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
The Friday Evening Music Club will host a Feb. 23 recital in the First United Methodist Church of Greensburg. Pianist Christina Andrae and flutist Maura Ziemski are shown at a 2015 club recital.
Kim Stepinsky | for TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
The Friday Evening Music Club will host a Feb. 23 recital in the First United Methodist Church of Greensburg. Pianist Christina Andrae and flutist Maura Ziemski are shown at a 2015 club recital.

Updated 7 hours ago

Two Bach string works arranged for ukulele are on the bill for a Feb. 23 recital by the Friday Evening Music Club.

Music from the German baroque and English romantic periods, along with American jazz arrangements and spirituals, also will be heard at the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Greensburg, 15 E. Second St.

The ukulele arrangements are by Do Hyun Lee, a Penn Trafford High School senior, who also will perform them.

Club members performing are organists Sylvia Andrae, Colleen Lissy and Josie Merlino. The church organist/ music director, Ruth Hughes, will be joined by clarinetist James Caffrey Jr. and flutist Linda Urbani.

Viola da gamba player Sam Mraz, will be joined by Pittsburgh early music specialists Karen Parsons on baroque flute, Joanna Schultz on alto recorder and Annie Valdes on harpsichord.

Admission is by donation. A reception will follow the recital.

Details: 724-837-5474 or fridayeveningmusicclub.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me