Bach arranged for ukulele part of Friday Evening Music Club's Feb. 23 recital

Two Bach string works arranged for ukulele are on the bill for a Feb. 23 recital by the Friday Evening Music Club.

Music from the German baroque and English romantic periods, along with American jazz arrangements and spirituals, also will be heard at the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Greensburg, 15 E. Second St.

The ukulele arrangements are by Do Hyun Lee, a Penn Trafford High School senior, who also will perform them.

Club members performing are organists Sylvia Andrae, Colleen Lissy and Josie Merlino. The church organist/ music director, Ruth Hughes, will be joined by clarinetist James Caffrey Jr. and flutist Linda Urbani.

Viola da gamba player Sam Mraz, will be joined by Pittsburgh early music specialists Karen Parsons on baroque flute, Joanna Schultz on alto recorder and Annie Valdes on harpsichord.

Admission is by donation. A reception will follow the recital.

Details: 724-837-5474 or fridayeveningmusicclub.org

