Tickets for Luke Bryan's Heinz Field show on sale March 2
Updated 2 hours ago
Pittsburgh's Heinz Field is one of 13 additional venues added to country star Luke Bryan's "What Makes You Country Tour" launching next month.
The concert is set for June 30, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. March 2.
Sam Hunt joins the tour as the special guest on all stadium shows along with Jon Pardi.
"My excitement to play these iconic sports stadiums is truly uncontainable," says Bryan. "Playing my music live is the reason I do what I do and the energy of the FANS is what pushes me year after year to deliver a bigger and better experience."
"What Makes You Country Tour" is named after Bryan's recently released album that debuted at #1 on both the Billboard Top 200 and Top Country Albums charts. It became his third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Top 200 and his fifth #1 debut on the Top Country Albums Chart.
Details: 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com