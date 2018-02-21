Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Brit Awards adopt white rose symbol to signal 'Time's Up'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Singer Dua Lipa poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Singer Dua Lipa poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Music stars are wearing white roses on the Brit Awards red carpet Wednesday to support campaigns against sexual harassment and assault.

Guests at Britain's biggest music awards show will be given white rose pins to wear in solidarity with the “Time's Up” movement.

Calls for change have swept through the entertainment industry since women began coming forward to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein last year.

There was a similar gesture at Sunday's British Academy Film Awards, where women wore black to oppose sexual misconduct and bullying.

Rising star Dua Lipa, grime artist Stormzy and ubiquitous singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran are among nominees for Wednesday's awards at London's O2 Arena, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

All three are also set to perform, along with Justin Timberlake, Rita Ora and Foo Fighters.

Organizers said Ariana Grande was forced to pull out of performing at the awards because of illness. She had been due to make a surprise appearance in tribute to 22 people killed when a bomber blew himself up at a Grande concert in Manchester in May.

Brit Awards chief executive Geoff Taylor said Grande “was not able to travel on doctor's orders.”

He said the show would still feature a “fitting remembrance and recognition” of the Manchester attack.

