Got a voice suited only for the shower? Latrobe vocal class is for you

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ladies, if you sound like Beyonce when you sing in the shower but like Roseanne with the national anthem when you step out, the Latrobe Art Center has just the class for you.

“Shower Singers,” an 8-week series beginning March 5, is designed for women who say they can't sing when what they really want to do is sing, says Vanessa Beggs of Latrobe, who will facilitate the class with Lauren Condon.

Both longtime professional singers, Condon and Beggs have performed together as the Heavenly Biscuits since 2016, with sets melding rock, soul, folk, new wave and pop hits.

They say the idea for the class developed from a common theme they heard talking to people after gigs — they wanted to sing but, somewhere along the way, had been discouraged from doing so.

“It's for people who loved to sing, but then they say, ‘My choir teacher told me I couldn't carry a tune,'” Condon says.

“It happened so often, from people of all ages, and I felt kind of sad for them,” Beggs says. “Those are the people we had in mind when we came up with this. In my life, singing has been uplifting and healing. It's been a comfort and a cure for loneliness.

“This class is not about making a superstar of anyone, but about unleashing that voice that's been silent, for your own joy,” she adds.

New endeavor

A singing class is a new endeavor for the art center, confirms interim director Joe Bellack. Condon and Beggs taught a couple of previous classes in an office space Beggs had in Latrobe.

Condon says being surrounded by visual art should be an inspiration to class members.

The duo say they are open to future classes that would be coed or for male participants only, but wanted to start with a class strictly for women.

“Singing makes you feel vulnerable, and when women come in, sometimes they're kind of scared,” Beggs says. “We want to give them a safe, comfortable, supportive, nurturing space.”

Class sessions will be tailored to participants.

“The class works for all levels of experience and desires,” Beggs says. “They'll all have a chance to share what they want to achieve and we'll improvise to suit that.”

That includes accommodating those who want to focus on soloing, singing harmony or just being part of an ensemble. Students also will be introduced to vocal sounds from different cultures, such as throat singing, and will learn some basic music theory.

Find your voice

“Our goal is for people to gain confidence and find their voice,” Condon says. “Singing is almost like public speaking — it can be pretty scary. We want people to overcome their fears and have a chance to express themselves in a safe environment.”

A California native, Beggs has performed with the San Francisco Opera, the Oakland (Calif.) Symphony and for television and movies. She also teaches piano, voice and music theory in addition to life coaching, yoga and healing arts.

Condon has performed with bands including Masquerade, New World Connection and Adventure, and in the duo Chris & Lauren with Christopher Volpe. She hosts open mic events and recently founded a concert series that will benefit the Blackburn Center in Greensburg.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.