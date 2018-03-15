Nominated for 2 Blues Music Awards, Miss Freddye wasn't always a fan of the genre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To hear Freddye Stover sing the blues is to be transported to another place and time.

It could be a smoky Chicago nightclub in the 1950s, or a campus in the '60s when blues found favor with college students, or a Southern juke joint in the 1970s, such is her feel for the music.

But to hear Freddye Stover sing is to know only part of her story — a very small part.

Miss Freddye, as she is known professionally, has survived domestic abuse and a bout with cancer. A single mother, she takes her son, James, who is autistic, to most of her shows. And she never turns down a chance to play charity gigs, says John Vento, a musician and founder of Band Together Pittsburgh, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for autism.

“She's a giver, there's no other way to put it,” Vento says. “She loves people and people love her because she's honest and authentic.”

Miss Freddye, 60, a former nurse who works in administration at the VA hospital in Oakland, may be on the verge of a major breakthrough. The Ross resident is nominated for the Koko Taylor Award for best female singer and the best emerging artist album for her release “Lady of the Blues,” at the 39th Blues Music Awards scheduled for May 10 in Memphis.

“Now I'm being recognized as a blues singer, thank God,” Stover says, “because people would always call me a jazz artist. I sang a little jazz, but my main style of music is blues.”

Embracing the blues

It took her years to embrace the music that would come to bring her recognition.

Stover grew surrounded by music. Her mother, Rose, listened to the blues, and her father, Thomas, loved country.

“I was trapped between the two and I really didn't like it,” she says, laughing. “I was into the Temptations and the O'Jays. But as years went on, I started listening to blues music and jazz and a little bit of country. I have no idea why.”

About 22 years ago, Stover decided she wanted to sing at clubs. Her mentor, the late “Big Al” Levitt from Tarentum — “a little 4-foot-11 gentleman, a boogie-woogie left-handed man on the keyboards” — told her that she no longer had any choice: She was, and would always be, a blues singer, an idea that Stover embraced.

But Stover's road to success was not always easy. First, she had to learn how to sing.

“She's the perfect example of if you stick to it and work hard enough, you can make it,” says Ron “Moondog” Esser, owner of Moondog's in Blawnox. “When I first met her she was good, but she wasn't great. She's great now.”

And part of what makes Miss Freddye great transcends music.

More than just a singer

A few years ago, Stover was playing the Wicked Witches Bar & Grille in Cheswick when she noticed a woman, dressed in white, in the crowd. The woman sipped a single drink then approached Miss Freddye during a break, thanking her for the music.

Then she told Stover why she was really there: She'd caught her husband cheating on her and was intent on killing him that night.

“I said to myself, here we go,” Stover says. “Lord, I am not a counselor, but I have to do something with this. I told her she really needed to think about what she was doing.”

Stover talked to the woman in white a bit longer before she left the bar, hoping she'd come to her senses.

“I watched the news for weeks,” Stover says. “I was on pins and needles.”

A few months later, back at the Wicked Witch, Stover saw the woman again.

Her first reaction: Thank God.

Her second reaction: What if the woman killed her husband and buried him the backyard?

Fortunately, there was no murder. Instead the woman, after talking to Miss Freddye, went home and told her husband she was leaving with their infant child. A few years later, Stover saw the woman again, happily remarried, and safe.

“This is why I sing the blues,” Stover says. “This music that I do, it touched somebody. It's why I do it, and why I'll keep doing it.”

Ready for the big time

The musicians and club owners who have met or performed with Miss Freddye are impressed by her vocal chops. Esser insists she's ready to become a national act.

“She's just as good as anyone else out there singing today,” Esser says. “I want to be her personal valet and roadie so I can follow her around the world.”

Bill Toms, who leads the band Hard Rain, met Stover six years ago. He immediately noticed her passion for the music.

“The best way to describe it is that when you hear somebody sing like that, it comes across as very believable,” Toms says. “What I know from talking to her and hanging out with her a little bit is she's very sweet and very genuine, and that comes through in the music.”

Vento compares Stover to Ella Fitzgerald and Koko Taylor, the famed “Queen of the Blues” who ruled stages until her death in 2009.

But no matter what happens in Memphis in May, Stover will continue to serve others. She plays free shows for veterans groups when asked. At the VA hospital, she participates in the Blessing of the Hands and Butterfly ceremonies that honor nurses and vets who pass away each year.

The blues, Stover insists, draws her closer to these men and women who have served the country so well for so long.

“The correlation is the stories that are being told and the compassion behind it, and the power of the emotion behind it,” Stover says. “I'm telling you, when I sing certain songs, I cry. … If I know I'm going to do a show and I know I'm going to be crying, I don't wear makeup. A lot of people don't know that. But that's OK, you can print that.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.