Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Metallica appears to be headed back to Pittsburgh

Chris Pastrick | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Robert Trujillo, left, and James Hetfield of Metallica perform during their concert at The Rose Bowl on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Robert Trujillo, left, and James Hetfield of Metallica perform during their concert at The Rose Bowl on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Updated 13 hours ago

From the looks of it, Metallica will be playing PPG Paints Arena sometime this fall.

A Saturday post on the arena's social media accounts displayed a short teaser video with the word "Monday" flashing in and out amid static-electricity. The "M" in Monday is the heavy metal band's iconic lightning-bolt logo.

An identical GIF played on Metallica's social media accounts.

Other venues' social media accounts — Buffalo, Sacramento, Indianapolis, Kansas City — also displayed the same video teaser.

Music site Blabbermouth is reporting the band will reveal their fall 2018 North American arena tour on Monday.

The last time Metallica played Pittsburgh was during its Madly In Anger With The World tour at Mellon Arena on Sept. 22, 2004.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me