Music

George Harrison would have been 75 today

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Former Beatle George Harrison arrives at the High Court in London Wednesday May 6, 1998 to give evidence in a court action to recover an amateur recording made of the Beatles in Hamburg, Germany, in 1962.
Dave Thomson/AP
Former Beatle George Harrison arrives at the High Court in London Wednesday May 6, 1998 to give evidence in a court action to recover an amateur recording made of the Beatles in Hamburg, Germany, in 1962.
(From left) Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison
(From left) Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison
George Harrison, seen here in March 1979, would have been 75 on Feb. 25. Harrison died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.
George Brich/AP
George Harrison, seen here in March 1979, would have been 75 on Feb. 25. Harrison died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.
Dhani Harrison, right, son of George Harrison, and Olivia Harrison, George Harrison's wife, accept the Global Citizen Award awarded posthumously to George Harrison during the Global Citizen Festival concert Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in New York.
Julie Jacobson/AP
Dhani Harrison, right, son of George Harrison, and Olivia Harrison, George Harrison's wife, accept the Global Citizen Award awarded posthumously to George Harrison during the Global Citizen Festival concert Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in New York.

LONDON — Paul McCartney and George Harrison's widow and son have publicly remembered the late Beatle on what would have been his 75th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Georgie. Wonderful memories," McCartney tweeted along with a black-and-white photograph of the two of them together during the Beatlemania days.

Harrison died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.

His widow, Olivia Harrison, and his son, Dhani Harrison, tweeted an invitation for fans to celebrate George's birthday by watching a video of Billy Preston and Eric Clapton performing the Harrison song "Isn't It a Pity" at the star-studded Concert for George in 2002.

McCartney and Ringo Starr are the only surviving members of the English band that rocketed to global fame in the 1960s. John Lennon was shot to death in 1980.

