Metallica making tour stop Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena
Updated 13 hours ago
It's official. Metallica is coming to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 18, according to the band's and the arena's websites.
A Saturday post on the arena's social media accounts displayed a short teaser video with the word "Monday" flashing in and out amid static-electricity. An identical GIF played on Metallica's social media accounts.
The #WorldWired Tour is coming to North America in 2018 & 2019! Visit https://t.co/znIrkoqzkl for tour dates & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/pWn5zQBt70— Metallica (@Metallica) February 26, 2018
Metallica last played in Pittsburgh on Sept. 22, 2004 at Mellon Arena.
The North American leg of the "World Wired" tour will kick off Sept. 2 in Madison, Wisc., and conclude in March 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 2.
Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com.