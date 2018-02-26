Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Metallica making tour stop Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Metallica, from left, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Metallica, from left, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield
In this July 29, 2017, file photo, James Hetfield of Metallica performs during the band's concert at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In this July 29, 2017, file photo, James Hetfield of Metallica performs during the band's concert at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Updated 13 hours ago

It's official. Metallica is coming to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 18, according to the band's and the arena's websites.

A Saturday post on the arena's social media accounts displayed a short teaser video with the word "Monday" flashing in and out amid static-electricity. An identical GIF played on Metallica's social media accounts.

Metallica last played in Pittsburgh on Sept. 22, 2004 at Mellon Arena.

The North American leg of the "World Wired" tour will kick off Sept. 2 in Madison, Wisc., and conclude in March 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 2.

Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me