Stage is set for Karma on Pittsburgh's South Side

When one door closes, another opens.

The Stage at Karma on Pittsburgh's South Side will celebrate a grand opening March 2 and will feature some of the same entertainment as the James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy which closed on the North Side in November.

Located at 1713 Carson St. at the former Devils & Dolls dance club, The Stage at Karma will offer live music and art and entertainment and diverse events.

"I just fell in love with the space when I first saw it," says Kevin Saftner, former general manager of James Street and general manager and talent buyer at Karma, who also handles social media. "There is so much foot traffic on Carson St. that hopefully we can create new music fans. We are so excited about the grand opening."

This multi-room music venue and event space holds about 150 on the bar side with the main stage and balcony able to accommodate 250. The location will officially open with a performance from 9 p.m. to midnight featuring Starship Mantis and Merrow.

The Afro Yaqui Music Collective will be on stage from 8 to 11 p.m. March 3. The band is made up of musicians from four different countries. Led by husband and wife duo, Ben Barson and Gizelxanath Soprano, they blend opera, jazz and world music into an upbeat sound.

Every Sunday will be jazz jam from 7 to 10 p.m.

"We are pretty booked up midway through the summer, " Saftner says. "I rolled a lot of shows over from James Street, but there has also been a lot of interest from other music groups throughout the city. We want to bring the music vibe we created on the North Side to the South Side and Carson Street."

Details: 844-655-2762 or thestageatkarma.com

