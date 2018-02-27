Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Hear all of your Celtic favorites as River City Brass plans March concerts

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
James Gourlay conducts the River City Brass
Tribune-Review
James Gourlay conducts the River City Brass

Updated 18 hours ago

River City Brass is celebrating March with the return of its popular Celtic Hurricane series of concerts.

The shows will include with songs like “Riverdance,” “Lord of the Dance” and “Caledonia,” being played by brass band, pipes and drums. And chances are pretty good that concertgoers will see artistic director James Gourlay in a kilt.

The shows are all at 7:30 p.m.:

March 1: Linton Middle School in Penn Hills

March 2: Carson Middle School in McCandless

March 3: Palace Theatre in Greensburg

March 13: Upper St. Clair High School in the South Hills

March 15: Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland

Ticket prices vary. Details: rivercitybrass.org

