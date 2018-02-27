Pentatonix headed to Pittsburgh in support of latest album
Pentatonix will be stopping in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown. Tickets go on sale at noon March 9.
The Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group's 39-city North American tour begins July 12 in Salt Lake City.
The tour will be in support of their latest album, "PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1," coming on April 13 via RCA Records.
PTX ANNOUNCEMENT! We are SO excited to share that we'll be releasing our NEW ALBUM 'PTX PRESENTS: TOP POP, VOL. I' on APRIL 13TH! To celebrate the new album, we'll also be hitting the road with a NEW PTX TOUR starting this summer! pic.twitter.com/qbo1DW56gY— Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) February 27, 2018
The album includes 11 modern-pop tracks, including an arrangement of Camila Cabello's "Havana," which was released Feb. 23 and has surpassed 5 million video views.
Oh na na na… A NEW PTX MUSIC VIDEO is here! Watch our cover of @Camila_Cabello 's "Havana" on @YouTube now! https://t.co/T6rI6TzPIL— Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) February 23, 2018
The group has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe. The band's YouTube channel boasts more than 14.6 million subscribers.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.