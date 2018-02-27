Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Pentatonix headed to Pittsburgh in support of latest album

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix will release “PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1” on April 13 via RCA Records. The group will make a stop in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Pentatonix will be stopping in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown. Tickets go on sale at noon March 9.

Pentatonix will be stopping in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown. Tickets go on sale at noon March 9.

The Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group's 39-city North American tour begins July 12 in Salt Lake City.

The tour will be in support of their latest album, "PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1," coming on April 13 via RCA Records.

The album includes 11 modern-pop tracks, including an arrangement of Camila Cabello's "Havana," which was released Feb. 23 and has surpassed 5 million video views.

The group has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe. The band's YouTube channel boasts more than 14.6 million subscribers.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

