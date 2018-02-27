Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Beth Hart coming to Greensburg's Palace Theatre this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd band and Beth Hart band will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

This is happening in the US starting July 17 in Greensburg, PA, @KWShepherd and @BethHart . Find all the dates and ticket info at https://t.co/NwSaWgOVAY or https://t.co/clRwQMBAVn pic.twitter.com/kf4YDT9ywd — Mascot Label Group (@MLG_Rocks) February 27, 2018

Shepherd is a young blues rock guitarist who has sold millions of albums since hit career began when he was just 16. He has surrounded himself with accomplished musicians such as Noah Hunt on vocals, Chris "Whipper" Layton on drums, Kevin McCormick on bass and Joe Krown, a New Orleans styled piano and Hammond B-3 player.

Hart is a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter whose most recent album "Fire On The Floor," includes 12 songs that run the gamut from gospel, soul and classical to the seismic rock of Soundgarten.

Her band members include Michael Landau and Waddy Wachtel on guitar, Brian Allen on bass, Rick Marotta on drums, Jim Cox on piano, Dean Parks on acoustic guitar and Ivan Neville on B3 and organ.

Ticket prices range from $44.75-$95. They will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. March 2.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

