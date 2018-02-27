Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Beth Hart coming to Greensburg's Palace Theatre this summer

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band will join the Beth Hart for a performance at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Singer-songwriter Beth Hart will bring her band and join Kenny Wayne Shepherd for a performance at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd band and Beth Hart band will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Shepherd is a young blues rock guitarist who has sold millions of albums since hit career began when he was just 16. He has surrounded himself with accomplished musicians such as Noah Hunt on vocals, Chris "Whipper" Layton on drums, Kevin McCormick on bass and Joe Krown, a New Orleans styled piano and Hammond B-3 player.

Hart is a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter whose most recent album "Fire On The Floor," includes 12 songs that run the gamut from gospel, soul and classical to the seismic rock of Soundgarten.

Her band members include Michael Landau and Waddy Wachtel on guitar, Brian Allen on bass, Rick Marotta on drums, Jim Cox on piano, Dean Parks on acoustic guitar and Ivan Neville on B3 and organ.

Ticket prices range from $44.75-$95. They will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. March 2.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

