Keith Richards says sorry to Mick Jagger for vasectomy remark

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The dynamic relationship between Mick and Keith had some turmoil this week, as Keith Richards threw a zinger, which he then quickly apologized for.

Richards in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine published on Wednesday said this about his bandmate Mick Jagger:

"Mick's a randy old bastard," Richards said. "It's time for the snip – you can't be a father at that age. Those poor kids!"

After the quote made news, Richards apologized and said he reached out to Jagger to say sorry. Richards tweeted on Wednesday, "I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person."

I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person. — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) February 28, 2018

Richards and Jagger have been playing together for over 50 years, and like most long-term relationships, have had several dustups and are known for bickering and playing off tensions.

But the band has stayed together.

The Rolling Stones announced 11 dates this summer for their "No Filter" tour. No U.S. dates, though, all the dates are for United Kingdom and Europe.