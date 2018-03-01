Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Keith Richards says sorry to Mick Jagger for vasectomy remark

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
This file photo taken on June 29, 2013 shows British musician Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform on the Pyramid Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts near Glastonbury, southwest England. The Rolling Stones have been rocking together for a half century but the legendary tensions between Keith Richards and Mick Jagger look to be very much alive. Richards apologized on February 28, 2018 to his bandmate after the guitarist suggested that the fecund frontman needed a vasectomy.
In this April 4, 2016 file photo, Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards pose for photographers upon arrival at the Rolling Stones Exhibitionism preview in London. Richards says he regrets saying Mick Jagger needed a vasectomy after recently having his eighth child. In a story posted Wednesday morning, The Wall Street Journal Magazine reported that Richards said “it’s time for the snip _ you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!” Richards says “I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick” in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. He says his words “were completely out of line” and that he apologized to the Rolling Stone frontman in person. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
In this Monday, March 22, 1999, file photo, Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards perform 'Jumping Jack Flash' during the Rolling Stones' No Security Tour performance at the Fleet Center in Boston. Goldenvoice Entertainment, a subsidiary of AEG Live, announced Tuesday, May 3, 2016, that Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, Neil Young, The Who and Bob Dylan will perform for Desert Trip, during a three-day concert, Oct. 7-9, 2016, at the desert grounds where the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival is held in Indio, Calif. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
In this May 24, 2015 file photo, Keith Richards performs at The Rolling Stones Zip Code Tour opening night at Petco Park in San Diego.
This 2005 file photo, originally supplied by the Rolling Stones, shows members of the group, from left, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Ron Wood posing during a photo shoot.
In this Dec. 12, 2012 file image released by Starpix, Keith Richards, left, and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones perform at 12-12-12 The Concert for Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York.
British veteran rockers The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger sings next to band member Keith Richards, as they open their North American 'Zip Code' tour in San Diego, California May 24, 2015.
The Rolling Stones in 1977. From left: Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Bill Wyman.
Updated 18 hours ago

The dynamic relationship between Mick and Keith had some turmoil this week, as Keith Richards threw a zinger, which he then quickly apologized for.

Richards in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine published on Wednesday said this about his bandmate Mick Jagger:

"Mick's a randy old bastard," Richards said. "It's time for the snip – you can't be a father at that age. Those poor kids!"

After the quote made news, Richards apologized and said he reached out to Jagger to say sorry. Richards tweeted on Wednesday, "I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person."

Richards and Jagger have been playing together for over 50 years, and like most long-term relationships, have had several dustups and are known for bickering and playing off tensions.

But the band has stayed together.

The Rolling Stones announced 11 dates this summer for their "No Filter" tour. No U.S. dates, though, all the dates are for United Kingdom and Europe.

