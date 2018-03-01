Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Vans Warped Tour announces lineup for last run, tickets on sale March 8

Zach Brendza | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 6:10 p.m.
A fan crowd surfs during Memphis May Fire's set during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune Review
A fan crowd surfs during Memphis May Fire's set during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Fans react as Memphis May Fire takes the stage during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune Review
Fans react as Memphis May Fire takes the stage during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Friday, July 14, 2017.
A fan crowd surfs during Blessthefall's set during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune Review
A fan crowd surfs during Blessthefall's set during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Friday, July 14, 2017.
A fan watches as Blessthefall performs during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune Review
A fan watches as Blessthefall performs during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Effy Shaffer shares a moment with Chris Stanley as they lay in a shady part of the lawn at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown during the Vans Warped Tour on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune Review
Effy Shaffer shares a moment with Chris Stanley as they lay in a shady part of the lawn at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown during the Vans Warped Tour on Friday, July 14, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

It's finally here.

The last Vans Warped Tour lineup dropped Thursday and it includes 3OH3!, Taking Back Sunday, Sum 41, August Burns Red, State Champs, The Used, Knuckle Puck, Simple Plan, Mayday Parade, The Maine among others, with some bands playing select dates and others playing the whole 2018 run.

Check below for the full announcement video.

Per Warped Tour's website , it appears there will be six stages for the upcoming run, with Journeys Left Foot and Joureys Right Foot stages serving as the headlining stages.

The tour will come to KeyBank Pavillion in Burgettstown on July 16. Tickets go on sale March 8.

In November, it was announced by founder Kevin Lyman that the travelling festival would embark on its "final, full cross-country run." Throughout the years, My Chemical Romance, Blink 182, Paramore, Green Day, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, No Doubt and others have been a part of the tour.

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @imxzb.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me