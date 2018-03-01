Vans Warped Tour announces lineup for last run, tickets on sale March 8
Updated 2 hours ago
It's finally here.
The last Vans Warped Tour lineup dropped Thursday and it includes 3OH3!, Taking Back Sunday, Sum 41, August Burns Red, State Champs, The Used, Knuckle Puck, Simple Plan, Mayday Parade, The Maine among others, with some bands playing select dates and others playing the whole 2018 run.
THE FINAL VANS WARPED TOUR LINEUPℹ️ https://t.co/0SrLVv7yyq collector ticket on sale now ️ regular tickets on sale March 8th ️ additional special guests TBA #vanswarpedtour #warpedtour #foreverwarped pic.twitter.com/QDr1vcIjde— Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) March 1, 2018
Check below for the full announcement video.
Per Warped Tour's website , it appears there will be six stages for the upcoming run, with Journeys Left Foot and Joureys Right Foot stages serving as the headlining stages.
The tour will come to KeyBank Pavillion in Burgettstown on July 16. Tickets go on sale March 8.
In November, it was announced by founder Kevin Lyman that the travelling festival would embark on its "final, full cross-country run." Throughout the years, My Chemical Romance, Blink 182, Paramore, Green Day, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, No Doubt and others have been a part of the tour.
Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @imxzb.