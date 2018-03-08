Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Beauty Slap bringing the funk to The Westmoreland on March 21

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 11:27 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

If you never thought of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art as a funky place, Beauty Slap will change that.

Self-described as “Pittsburgh's party-brass-thunder-funk machine,” the band will play the Greensburg museum's Great American Music Series from 6:30-9 p.m. March 21.

With four horns, keyboards and a computer, the ensemble's sound melds a traditional brass quartet with modern dance grooves.

Anqwenique & The Ensemble, featuring vocalist Anqwenique Wingfield, will cap off the series' season on May 16. Wingfield is a vocalist and teaching artist specializing in opera, classical music, jazz and soul, and founder of Groove Aesthetic, a Pittsburgh-based multidisciplinary artist collective.

“With the Great American Music Series, we're celebrating a variety of musical styles and supporting local artists,” said Catena Bergevin, the museum's deputy director/director of advancement, in a release. “We're looking forward to having folks come out to hear Beauty Slap and Anqwenique & The Ensemble while enjoying our casual setting surrounded by great art.”

Tickets for each concert are $25, $20 for members and $10 for students with ID.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

