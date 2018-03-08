Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 to perform during March Madness

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
(From left) Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons
(From left) Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons
Adam Levine, left, and James Valentine of Maroon 5 perform at the iHeartRadio album release party with Maroon 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Adam Levine, left, and James Valentine of Maroon 5 perform at the iHeartRadio album release party with Maroon 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Updated 15 hours ago

NEW YORK — The end of March Madness will feature more than just basketball: Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 are the initial performers announced for the NCAA March Madness Festival.

The festival, from March 30 to April 1, will take place at Hemisfair in San Antonio, where the men's Final Four is being held. The festival will be livestreamed on NCAA.com as well as other channels.

This will mark repeat performances from both Grammy-winning bands. Imagine Dragons performed at the event in 2015 and Maroon 5 in 2016.

More performers are slated to be announced later.

March Madness is the annual NCAA Division I tournament that culminates with the Final Four championship weekend.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me